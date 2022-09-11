Home » News » Movies » Dheeraj Dhooper Shares Name of His Baby Boy, Says ‘He’s Got My Dimples’; See Post

Dheeraj Dhooper, in his latest post on Instagram, revealed the name of his baby boy, and also revealed that he has the same dimples

Dheeraj Dhooper recently embraced a new role in his personal life- that of a father. The actor, who is married to Vinny Arora, became a father a few weeks back to a baby boy. And now, finally, the actor has revealed the name of the little one through his Instagram post.

Sharing a picture with the baby, Dheeraj Dhooper shared, “He’s got my dimples & all of my heart..

Never met anyone so beautiful, so we named him Zayn❤️" Yes, the name of the baby is Zayn. In the picture, we can’t see baby Zayn’s face. But, the love in dad Dheeraj Dhooper’s eyes is as he plants a tender kiss on him. See the post here:

Many of Dheeraj’s collegues dropped their comments. Mansi Srivastava commented, “Omg(with heart emojis)," while Ruhi Chaturvedi also wrote, “Aweeew love love love….. baal aur gaal dono daddy jaise." Ruslaan Mumtaz, Pracheen Chauhan and many others dropped heart emojis. Fans too were overjoyed to see the picture.

Recently, when Dheeraj was asked how difficult it is to leave a month-old baby at home and come for late-night rehearsals and shoot after his performance in Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10, the actor shared, “There are no words to describe it! Today, I am standing here, it is just because of the women in my life, especially my wife. They are the unseen heroes of my story. I come here and perform with a smile knowing that everything at home is being taken care of. I wouldn’t be here without my family’s support. I salute each one of them for being there with us all the time."

Nodding with Dheeraj, judge Madhuri Dixit said, “I completely agree with you. I still remember when I started my journey as a judge with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I used to leave my kids back in the US to shoot here for four months. It was very difficult, but I had my whole family behind supporting me so that I could do what I wanted to do."

