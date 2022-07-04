Dheeraj Dhooper-Vinny Arora Get Baby Shower from Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra and Friends, See Pics

Dheeraj Dhooper and Vinny Arora are expecting their first child. Vinny is in her third trimester and the couple, along with their friends and fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the new one! The couple also had their baby shower in May. However, many of their friends could not be a part of the celebrations. So, they did the most heartwarming thing- arranged for another baby shower to celebrate before the arrival of ‘Baby Dhooper’.

Vinny took to her Instagram to share pictures from the second baby shower. It was more like a Sunday brunch for the parents-to-be. In the pictures, one can spot celebs like Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani, Ridhi and Akshay Dogra, Sakshi Talwar and Gautam Hegde. Dheeraj and Vinny also shared some romantic moments together. Captioning the pictures, Vinny wrote, “#babydhoopar had the warmest, sweetest, love filled sunday with aunts & uncles who couldn’t make it to our baby shower, hence decided to bring the baby shower home ♥️ Thank you just isn’t enough to express the joy we felt yesterday, the yummy food, the fun games, all the lovely gifts & warmest energy Going to say it anyway, thank you @iridhidogra @iakshaydogra @sakshi0801 @sanayairani @itsmohitsehgal @hegdeg Pashmin & Barun , happy to have you guys ♥️♥️♥️" See the post here:

Advertisement

Aww… aren’t the pictures simply too cute? The couple’’ fans also took to the comments section and posted heart emojis on the pictures.

Advertisement

Dheeraj and Vinny had an elaborate baby shower in May, where the couple had invited all their close friends and colleagues from the industry. The parents-to-be were twinning in white. Stars like Surbhi Chandna, Shraddha Arya, Pracheen Chauhan, Meera Dosthale, Shiny Doshi were present, amongst others. All we can say is that, we are just as eagerly waiting for the arrival of the little one.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.