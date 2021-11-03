Dhindora Actor Bhuvan Bam Opens up on Losing Both Parents to Covid: I Keep Myself Occupied

Bhuvan Bam has amassed a massive following for himself in the YouTube space and beyond with his famous channel BB Ki Vines. Bhuvan is counted among one of the most successful YouTubers in the country. He enjoyed initial success by making parody videos on different scenarios from our day to day life. Gradually, he widened his horizon by taking up several different projects, which varied from songwriting to web series. His recent web series Dhindora - first on his channel - has been received well.

In the show, the talented youngster is playing nine different avatars - something he is known for. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about his latest web series, and how he coped with the demise of his parents to the deadly coronavirus disease.

Earlier this year, Bhuvan lost both his parents during the deadlier second wave of Covid-19. He also accepted that he is trying to overcome the loss by throwing himself into work.

“Getting back to work was probably the only way to keep myself occupied. That’s what I’m still trying to do. The struggle, every day, is different," Bhuvan told the media outlet.

When asked about his acting career, the 27-year-old said that he always wanted to be an actor and to entertain people with his performance. He also said that he received several acting offers in the last three-four years. However, he did not get swept away with it as the Delhi lad wanted to work on his own show.

He also disclosed that he has been working on Dhindora; since 2017.

Bhuvan, who is among very few Indian content curators to have over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, asserted that he does not feel ‘pressurised’ to create content anymore. He further stressed that it is not possible to deliver every time for anyone and one has to make peace with it.

