Dhivya Dharshini Joins Cast of Sundar C's Intitled Family Entertainer in Ooty

Anchor-actor Dhivya Dharshini, affectionately known as DD, has joined the sets of director Sundar C’s upcoming family entertainer. The yet-to-be-titled project, tipped to be a fun-filled family entertainer, features actors Jiiva and Jai in the lead. According to reports, DD will be seen playing the role of the younger sister of Jiiva and Jai.

Dhivya shared a photo of herself with the star cast of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Ooty, family drama, brothers & sister play, confusion, and comedy. Idelam sonnale u will know who is the Master. Yes, happily part of Sundar. c sir’s film along with r handsome heroes @JiivaOfficial sir & @Actor_Jai wait 4gala family entertainer soon @khushsundar mam when r u joining?"

Responding to DD’s tweet, Khushbu said, “Hahahaha.. lovely picture. Will be there soon. Enjoy your stay dear."

Apart from DD, the film will feature Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, and Aishwarya Dutta. Bankrolled by Sundar C’s wife Khushbu Sundar C, the film is under production and currently being shot in Ooty.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for this film. For the unversed, Sundar C’s comedy blockbuster titled Ullathai Allitha was also shot in the backdrop of Ooty.

Speaking of DD, she has worked in many films and TV shows. She has also acted as a supporting actor in various films, including Nala Tamayanti, which was released in 2003 under the production of actor Kamal Haasan. Some of the films starring DD include Saroja, Power Pandi, Sarvam Thala Mayam, Pole Star.

