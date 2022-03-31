Dhoom Actress Rimi Sen Duped of Rs. 4.14 Crores By Goregaon Businessman, Files FIR

Dhoom actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant, Rimi Sen claims to have been duped by a Goregaon based businessman. The actress said that the man has duped her of Rs. 4.14 crores. An FIR has been lodged with The Khar Police Station.

According to the FIR registered, the name of the accused is Raunak Jatin Vyas, who is a Goregaon based businessman. A report in Hindustan Times states that the actress, known for her roles in Hungama and Baghban, had met the man at a gym in 2019. He had claimed to be into investments, which he said he was making through his family firm Fomingo Beverages. The two apparently became friends over months and after discussing the prospect of an investment with her business partner, she signed an agreement with Vyas. She had also received a cheque with a security amount of Rs. 3.50 crores from him at that time.

Advertisement

Later, she made transfers of over 4 crores, through her production house on the promise of 40 percent returns. However, the actress did not get the money within the time promised by Vyas and only got 3 lakh transferred to her account. When he failed to pay, Rimi Sen decided to deposit the cheque he had previosly given her, only to find that the bank account was closed and that Vyas had never started any business project. It was then that she decided to report the matter to the police.

An FIR has been registered at the Khar Police Station. The Police has registered cases against him under IPC Sections 409 and 420. However, they are yet to nab the accused and the search is on.

Advertisement

Recently, Rimi Sen was in the news because she had decided to make her comeback. Talking to ETimes, Rimi said that she would soon be seen in a music video. The shoot for the music video has not started yet. Rimi is collaborating with Prerna Arora for the video.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.