Dhruv Vikram Enters Independent Music Space With YouTube Debut

Dhruv Vikram has recently stepped into the independent music space. The son of National Award-winning Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram announced his debut by launching his own YouTube channel. For the first ever post on his channel, the actor shared a video titled Dreams wherein he is seen talking about the influence of music and films on his life from childhood.

Watch it here:

Taking his first step into independent music and expressing his love for acting and music, Dhruv Vikram said, “I have always dreamed a lot. In my childhood, I dreamed of becoming an actor, a composer, a film director, and a rock star. These dreams are the only ones that are very important to me. It gave me joy because. I was too afraid to act on my thoughts and I felt that my dreams were enough."

“Back, during my school days, I wasn’t interested much in sports. And, me being a class topper? No chance at all. My mom would enroll me in all the classes to make me interested in everything. Swimming, football, basketball, badminton, shloka class, computer class, whatever you can think of I would have been there," Dhruv added.

“I often get lost in my thoughts. But I went to class and didn’t feel interested in anything. Instead, I watch movies, take my camera, and roam the streets. I play random tunes on the keyboard and sing my own tunes in the shower. When I am alone, I create characters and scenes in my imagination," the actor went to share about himself.

In the end, Dhruv stated that on his YouTube channel, the actor will post the stories and songs that he wants to share.

“From my point of view, my heart, and my soul, at your screens. I believe you will understand. See you soon," the actor signed off.

