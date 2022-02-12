IPL Auction 2022

Home » News » Movies » Dhruv Vikram Wants to Work With Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay

Dhruv Vikram Wants to Work With Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 12, 2022, 16:03 IST

Dhruv Vikram, basking in the success of his recently released film Mahaan in which he shared screen space with his father Vikram, has his eyes set on working with Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay. The two have known each other for a long time.

In a recent press conference, Dhruv told the reporters that if Thalapathy’s son Jason Sanjay approaches him for a movie under his direction, he won’t take even a minute to say yes.

It is a well-known fact that Dhruv Vikram and Jason Sanjay are childhood friends. If the two work together on a movie, it will be a huge treat for the fans of both Vikram and Vijay. What’s more, Jason Sanjay is making his directorial debut in Tamil cinema after having completed his studies in direction.

According to reports, he wants to direct a film starring his father Thalapathy Vijay and will soon write a script for him. Although nothing is official yet, he is soon going to make an announcement.

Meanwhile, Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, starring Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran, was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Dhruv and his father Vikram’s performances have received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the critics.

On Saturday, it was reported that superstar Rajinikanth also loved the film and called director Karthik Subbaraj to congratulate him.

first published: February 12, 2022, 16:03 IST