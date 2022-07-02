Dhyan Sreenivasan Starts Shooting For Upcoming Malayalam Film Cheena Trophy

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan had impressed the audience with his writing and acting in the film Prakashan Parakkatte, which was released in theatres on June 17. Now, the talented actor has joined the crew of the film Cheena Trophy for the shooting for the movie in Thiruvananthapuram. Cheena Trophy is scripted and directed by debutant Anil Lal. Anoop Mohan and Ashley Anoop have bankrolled the film.

The muhurat ceremony for this film was held recently at the Trivendrum Club Hall and it was attended by Culture Minister Shaji Cheriyan. Besides minister Saji, other dignitaries associated with politics and film fraternity were also present on the occasion.

According to reports, actress Devika Ramesh will make her debut with this film. Actor Johny Antony will essay the role of a communist party member. Jaffer Idukki will portray the character of an auto driver. Dhyan is playing the role of a farmer. The story of Cheena Trophy revolves around the story of the farmer and his struggles.

Advertisement

The film is said to be a comic-drama with satirical take on the loopholes in the system. Ranjan Abraham is the editor of the film.

According to reports, a Chinese actor has also been roped in for Cheena Trophy. With the success of Prakashan Parakkatte, audiences are looking forward to Dhyan’s next movie. Currently, Dhyan is on a signing spree and is busy with a lot of projects.

In a recent interview, Dhyan said that he was busy for two years in the directorial duties of Love Action Drama. Suddenly the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted all his work. Due to financial insecurity he signed a lot of films.

Advertisement

His film Joy Full Enjoy is in production. Joy Full Enjoy narrates the story of an orphan boy Joy who works as an assistant director. Joy is looking forward to making his debut as a director. Apart from that he is also trying to find his parents.

Dhyan is also working in a film titled Veekam. Veekam is written and directed by Sagar. The movie is in pre-production stage. Siddique, Dayyana Hameed, Dinesh Prabhakar and Sheelu Abraham are there in Veekam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.