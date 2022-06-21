Dhyan Sreenivasan's Sunny Days Go On Floor

The shooting of the film Sunny Days, written and directed by Suneer Sulaiman, has begun in Thodupuzha, Kerala. The movie stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Srikanth Murali, and Harish Kanaran. Several photos from the launch event have surfaced online.

The production team includes Atul Anand who will compose the music. The editing department is headed by Radhakrishna. The production Controller section is under Rajesh Thilakam. Ranjith Kothari will look at the art set-up. The makeup department is led by Hassan Vandoor. Anil Chempur is responsible for the costumes.

Selvakumar S is the leading cinematographer of the movie. Sunny Days is produced under the banner of Blue Line Movies and by Reenesh KG.

Dhyan Sreenivasan is a Malayalam actor, screenwriter, producer, and film director. Sreenivasan stepped on his journey as an assistant director under his uncle M. Mohanan. His debut came with the movie Thira, which was directed by his elder brother Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s career in cinema took a turn after some hits in the films like Kunjiramayanam, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Ore Mukham, and Goodalochana. After the debut movie, his skills outshined and the audience loved his performance. He has successfully made a directorial debut with the film Love Action Drama which also starred Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara.

Srikant Murali is known for her work in films including Home, Aby, and Virus and has been a part of various films in minor roles across the country.

