Dia Mirza Can't Stop Gazing at Son Avyaan as Little One Sleeps in Mother's Arms

After welcoming their first baby last year, actor Dia Mirza and her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi are definitely on cloud nine. The actor had announced the birth of Avyaan through a Twitter post in July 2021. Dia had shared that Avyaan had to be kept in the neonatal ICU after he was born prematurely. And now that the little munchkin has grown a bit, Dia still cannot resist gazing at her adorable baby.

In a recent Instagram post, Dia has described what Avyaan means to her and Vaibhav without using too many words. While posting a picture of herself with the baby, Dia wrote “Imagine" and dropped a heart and earth emoticon beside it. Hinting that Avyaan means the world to her, Dia also tagged Vaibhav in the post.

In the heart-warming picture, Dia is seen holding Avyaan in a baby sling carrier while he rests in his mother’s arms. As Avyaan adorably takes a nap, Dia is seen gazing at him in the most beautiful way.

The adorable photo by Dia garnered nearly 47,000 likes within just an hour of being posted on Instagram. Showcasing the precious bond between a mother and her child, the picture melted the hearts of many including several celebrities. From Diana Penty, Bipashsa Basu, Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari to Gul Panag and Kubra Sait, everyone dropped heart emojis for little Avyaan.

Other users too found the post truly captivating as one wrote, “This is so beautiful and moving. Love to you Dia and to the little gentleman. God bless." While another user was too moved by it and wrote, “so precious." Earlier, while announcing the birth of Avyaan through a Twitter post, Dia had also written in a small note that she underwent an emergency C-section. She shared that a “sudden appendectomy" during her pregnancy posed “life-threatening" risk to her baby but timely intervention by doctors ensured a safe birth.

