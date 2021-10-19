Dia Mirza Celebrates Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's Anniversary: ‘20 Years of Pure Love’

Cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completed 20 years of release on October 19. The romantic drama starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan was released on October 19, 2001. Directed by Gautham Menon, the movie was a remake of Tamil film Minnale which was also helmed by Menon and starred Madhavan. RHTDM, as referred to by fans, was the debut film of Dia, and also kick started Madhavan’s Bollywood career.

On the 20th anniversary of RHTDM, Dia described it as “20 years of pure love”. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the movie turning 20, Dia said, “It’s been 20 years since my debut today! What an amazing journey this has been. Humbling, gratifying, challenging. I hope to continue to learn and grow as an artist. Thank YOU all for your love and generosity. And a big thank you to Team Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.”

Despite being an average grosser at the box office, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein later gained a huge fan following after its broadcast on TV and other platforms. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Harris Jayaraj with Sameer’s lyrics, also fueled the movie’s belated success. Zara Zara, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Me and Sach Keh Raha Hai are still found in youngsters’ playlists.

Madhavan also shared his thoughts on the film’s 20th anniversary. Speaking to Firstpost, the 51-year-old said the movie became a cult classic due to its story, relatability and realism. Talking about his character, Madhavan said he and the director (Menon) intentionally decided to not make Madhav Shashtri a larger than life hero, and that’s why his character never has perfect hair in the film. “Madhav Shastri is the church mouse. He is the harfanmaula, the wild guy who doesn’t give a rat’s ass about how he looks,” he told the media outlet.

Madhavan also said he is open to an age-appropriate sequel of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, adding that he would love to work again with the original team.

