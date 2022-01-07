Home » News » Movies » Dia Mirza Gives a Glimpse of Son Avyaan's Face in New Peek-a-boo Video on Instagram

Dia Mirza Gives a Glimpse of Son Avyaan's Face in New Peek-a-boo Video on Instagram

Dia Mirza shared a new video of her son Avyaan.
Dia Mirza shared a new video of her son Avyaan.

Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her son Avyaan in a new video. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video from the mother and son's playtime.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 07, 2022, 18:36 IST

Dia Mirza has been keeping her son Avyaan’s face away from the spotlight. While she has posted a bunch of pictures featuring the little one in the past few months, she has opted to keep his face hidden from the camera. However, on Friday, Dia took to Instagram and shared a video with the best look yet of the toddler’s face.

In the video, Avyaan was seen placed on a baby mat, wearing a white outfit. Dia handed him a colourful ball while she sat behind the camera and recorded him play. Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo!!!"

Advertisement

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan last summer. He was born on May 14. However, it wasn’t until July 2021 that she shared the news of his arrival with fans. Dia, in an Instagram post at the time, had revealed she suffered a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy, followed by a severe bacterial infection. She had to undergo an emergency C-section.

RELATED NEWS

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she said. Avyaan was under medical care for a few months. In September, Dia had shared another post on Instagram announcing his arrival home and thanked the team of doctors who took care of him.

Dia announced her pregnancy shortly after her wedding to Vaibhav. The couple tied the knot in February 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at her home in Mumbai. Dia received love and praises after she chose a priestess to perform their wedding ceremony. Vaibhav has a daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from his first marriage. Samaira shares a close bond with Dia, with the actress often sharing pictures with her. Samaira had joined Dia and Vaibhav on their trip to the Maldives as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: January 07, 2022, 18:36 IST