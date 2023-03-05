John Legend serenaded the city of dreams - Mumbai - last night with his much-loved song - All of Me - during his concert. International singer Rajakumari too made the attendees swing to her soothing voice, during the last night’s concert. The event was attended by scores of Bollywood stars, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Diana Penty, Sophie Choudry, and more. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress took to Instagram to put out a couple of stunning glimpses from the memorable night.

For those unaware, John Legend and Rajakumari performed in Mumbai as part of the Walkers and Co Tour in India. Dia has shared a clip of John Legend and Rajakumaro’s performance, along with a pic with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi, and a candid picture from the night, which has none other than Madhuri photobombing her.

The picture below, shows Dia between Diana and Sophie as the trio poses for a picture at the concert. Madhuri is seen having a drink a few feet away from them in the background. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Dia wrote, “My girls @dianapenty @sophiechoudry and what a beautiful photobomb @madhuridixitnene." While Dia was in a beige dress, Madhuri was in what seemed to be a soft pink formal outfit. Dia was also accompanied by husband Vaibhav Rekhi and shared a selfie with him. She captioned it, “Date night".

Sophie also shared a glimpses from the night. In one of the videos, she is seen singing along with John Legend while swooning with Natasha Dalal and Diana on her side. Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Nene can be seen seated at a table behind them. Sharing the video, Sophie wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I think John needs to hire us. Also I see you @drshriramnene." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Dia will also be seen in Bheed, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will tell the story of the ‘darkest times’ of lockdown when the immigrant workers struggled to travel back to their hometowns.

On the other hand, Diana Penty recently saw the release of her film Selfiee in theatres. Also, starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film failed at the box office.

