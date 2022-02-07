Dia Mirza Introduces Son Avyaan to ‘Wonders of Natural World’; Shares Adorable Pictures

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is a yummy mummy, and she loves to embrace motherhood. The diva often shares adorable pictures of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi which always send netizens gushing. The former beauty queen maintained the trajectory on Monday when she took to Instagram and shared a couple of cute pictures with her little one. In the photos, Dia is seen with Avyaan as she went out for a stroll amid nature and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi captured the special moments for the two. She even introduced her little munckin about the ‘wonders of natural world.’

Dia Mirza who is an environmentalist and continuously tries to make the world a better place, attempted to get her son Avyaan close to nature’s beauty with a stroll in the garden. In the pictures shared by the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress, Dia is seen dressed in an off white dress as she keeps Avyaan close to her with a baby carrier. The actress is seen playing with a flowers and green bushes as she smilingly makes her tiny tot look at it. In the next pictures, Dia seems to have a quality time as she introduces Avyaan to nature and its beauty while they take a stroll in the garden.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Dia wrote, “In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand and we will understand only what we are taught." -Baba DioumLearning about the wonders of the natural world with you Avyaan Azaad #GenerationRestoration #IAmNature #BornFree #BornWild."

Check the pictures here:

As soon as the actress shared these special moments captured with her family, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and showered love on them. Aditi Rao Hydari left a heart shaped eyes emoticon as she adored the special moment between a mom and a son.

Advertisement

One social media user even asked Dia a question as she wrote, “Hard to decide who is more beautiful…the mother nature or a mother in nature? Bolo bolo tell tell?" To which Dia responded by writing, “mother nature obviously ," with a smiling emoticon.

For the unversed, Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on February 15 last year in Mumbai. On the premature delivery of her child, Dia had penned an emotional note wherein the couple perfectly exemplified their feelings. Having arrived early, Dia shared that their “little miracle" has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the neonatal ICU.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.