Dia Mirza Reveals She Is 'Extremely Cautious' Before Checking Into a Hotel Room; Here's Why

Dia Mirza opened up about the security precautions she takes before checking into a hotel room. The actress revealed that she became extra careful after videos of actresses bathing surfaced on the internet about a decade ago. In an interview with ETimes, the Bollywood diva talked about the same and shared that she now follows a protocol before checking into a hotel - she requests that the hotel assigns her a room only after she arrives and searches for any hidden cameras placed in it. “I’ve been extremely cautious," the actress said.

Recently, Anushka Sharma also expressed her outrage after a video from her husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia was leaked online. The cricketer also showcased his displeasure with the invasion of his personal space. In a social media post, Anushka called the act an ‘absolute disgrace and violation of a human being’. The actress added, “Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"

Later, Virat Kohli also shared the leaked video on Instagram and claimed that the clip was shot by an intruder who gained access to his room while he was not present. The clip was originally posted by the intruder on TikTok. Kohli in his post wrote that he’s “NOT okay" with this “absolute invasion of privacy."

Talking about Dia Mirza, the actress made her film debut with the romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. She took the acting plunge after making a successful modelling career and winning the Miss Asia Pacific title. Later, Dia made a name for herself as an actor by appearing in films like Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Sanju. She was last seen in the 2020 release Thappad and is slated to be back on the big screen with another Anubhav Sinha directorial, Bheed, a socio-political drama.

