Dia Mirza Says Premarital Sex Or Pregnancy Is 'Personal Choice': Don't Think We're As Progressive...

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza opened up about her thoughts on premarital sex and pregnancy. The actress, in a recent interview, called it a ‘personal choice’ and added that it can be ‘celebrated’ only by those who understand that it is a person’s personal choice.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February last year and made the headlines soon after courtesy of her pregnancy announcement. At the time, Dia clarified that her premarital pregnancy wasn’t the reason she decided to tie the knot.

Speaking with ETimes in a recent interview, Dia said, “I feel when it comes to personal choice and the power of personal choice, it can only be celebrated by those who ensure they make personal choices, not threatened, not afraid of making the choice that you need to as an individual."

“And while there may be many people with regressive thoughts on things like premarital sex or premarital pregnancy or any other things for that matter, there are enough people who recognise the fact that it is a personal choice, that people have the right to do if they choose to. I don’t think we are as progressive as we imagine or as we consider ourselves to be," she added.

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son Avyaan in May 2021. The couple’s baby boy was born prematurely and was in the hospital for a few months before he was discharged. The couple recently celebrated his first birthday this summer.

On the work front, Dia Mirza has filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film, Bheed in the pipeline. The actress also recently shot for Taapsee Pannu’s film Dhak Dhak. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The team recently shared a picture Khardung La: World’s Highest Motorable Pass.

“You’ll know what and how much this means to each of us when you watch #DhakDhak!!! For now, we are celebrating the fact that we are the FIRST FILM CREW to ride from #Delhi to #KhardungLa pass - The World’s Highest Motorable Pass," Dia said when she shared the picture.

