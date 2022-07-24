Dia Mirza Shares Cute Video of Son Avyaan Picking Out Books on Sunday and Our Hearts Are Warmed

On Sunday, Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her son Avyaan who can be seen in his cute mint green onesie rummaging through a stack of books and finally selecting a big one about animals. The little toddler also glances at his doting mom while being filmed.

Avyaan’s room has a jungle theme with wall art of a deer, a tiger with its cub and other plants and trees resembling a jungle.

In another recent picture, Avyaan is seen looking outside a window with his hands placed on the glass pane. Dia tagged his beau Vaibhav Rekhi and wrote, “Our little master has been busy acquiring new skills. So happy to be back home." Celebs and fans who couldn’t get over Avyaan’s cuteness left endearing comments on the post. Lara Dutta Bhupati wrote, “Yayy! Proud of you working mama", Fatima Sana Sheikh commented “Baby".

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi, a Mumbai based businessman, during an intimate event in Mumbai in February 2021. The couple became parents to Avyaan in May of the same year. Because Avyaan was born prematurely, the kid was kept in the NICU for observations. The Thappad actor wrote a heartfelt note on the occasion of Avyaan’s first birthday.

She posted a black and white picture where Dia Mirza can be seen holding Avyaan. The actress wrote, “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90 days and finally sent home to us with a stoma," she wrote.

She added how he had to go through another surgery. “After you had gained strength and the weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us," her note read. Dia added that instead of 21 days, Avyaan came home in just nine days."

In her wholesome note, the actress had also expressed her gratitude towards doctors and nurses for saving Avyaan’s life. Her note further read, “We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a new world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do everyday. Always remember -you are love."

On the professional front, Dia Mirza has been busy shooting for Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak that would feature stars like Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress would also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed.

