Dia Mirza Shares Happy Video Of Son Avyaan, Karisma Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur Can’t Get Enough Of His Cuteness; Watch

Dia Mirza always shares a glimpse of her life with her fans and followers through social media. Now, in her latest post, she has shared a video of son Avyaan. In the video, the little one is busy playing with a plant and is giggling as he is doing so.

It looks like a moment of pure bliss as Avyaan can be seen connecting with nature and his smile will melt your heart. One can see his happiness and curiosity in the eyes. Captioning the picture, Dia wrote, “My Sunshine." See the video here:

Aww… isn’t the video super cute and so wholesome? Just like us, celebs too can’t get enough of Avyaan’s cuteness. Karisma Kapoor commented ‘beautiful’, while Sonali Bendre commented with red hearts emoji. Nimrit Kaur wrote ‘gosh’ and Amruta Subhash commented ‘divine’. Neelam Kothari found Avyaan to be ‘adorable’ while Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Such a Happy Baby God bless!!" Archana Pania wrote, “OMG THAT SMIIIIIILE ❤️❤️"

A few days back, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress had taken off to Coorg with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and also shared beautiful pictures from the trip. Last month, the former beauty queen shared a solo photo of her son Avyaan Azad Rekhi for the first time.

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child in May 2021. Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in a small intimate ceremony. The actress had shared Avyaan’s first pictures in September and had revealed, “Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way ❤️ All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are “

