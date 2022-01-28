Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Pics from Pregnancy Days, Says 'Becoming Mom Is Best Gift By Nature'

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi were blessed with a baby boy, last year. While their son was born in May, the couple shared the news on July 14. The actor had penned a long heartwarming note to thank all their well-wishers and fans for supporting them throughout their journey. The couple named their newborn, Avyaan Azaad. On January 28, Dia shared a flashback Friday post. Sharing a couple of pictures from her pregnancy days, Dia explained how “becoming a mother" is the best gift nature gave her.

Dia expressed that every moment has been filled with light and joy, from the time she first discovered that she was pregnant. “To every single moment since… natures force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways," she said. Dia shared that even though it was a beautiful experience, it wasn’t easy for her to go through the trauma of extremely premature delivery and the subsequent complications. “The faith that you chose me Avyaan Azaad", Dia continued in the caption, “to be your mother was unshakable even when we went through our challenges." She thanked the little one for choosing her, for holding so strong, and also for teaching her the power of love. Dia mentioned that the flashback post is to a time when she was 4 months pregnant.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on February 15 last year in Mumbai. On the premature delivery of her child, Dia had penned an emotional note wherein the couple perfectly exemplified their feelings. Having arrived early, Dia shared that their “little miracle" has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the neonatal ICU.

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening," Dia wrote in her Twitter post. The actor stated that the timely care and intervention by the doctor ensured the safe birth of their baby via an emergency C-section.

