Dia Mirza Sings A Ghazal On Hubby Vaibhav Rekhi's Demand, Fans Floored By Her Beautiful Voice

Dia Mirza has shown that she is not only a great actress but she is a wonderful singer courtesy of her latest Instagram video. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was singing a ghazal. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star revealed that the ghazal, titled Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira To Rahe Ho, was being sung for her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi.

In the video, Dia appeared to be in between work when she took a break and sang the ghazal. She shared the soulful music with the caption, “The things he makes me do @vaibhav.rekhi and the things she makes me do @shraddhamishra8! And i try Chalo now come back!!! #BTS #DhakDhak #Tuesday."

Advertisement

The video left fans in awe. Many took to the comments section and complimented Dia’s singing skills. “Straight from the heart just lovely," a fan said. “So beautiful voice DIA ji MASHALLAH BHOT KHUBSURAT AWAZ HE," added another.

The sweet gesture only goes to show how much Dia and Vaibhav adore each other. The couple tied the knot in February 2021. The couple had an intimate wedding at Dia’s house at the time which was attended by close family and friends. Dia’s stepdaughter Samaira was also a part of the wedding ceremonies.

Advertisement

A few months after the wedding, Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son Avyaan. The baby was born prematurely in May 2021 and had to spend a few months in the NICU before he was healthy enough to be discharged. Dia often shares glimpses of her son and her stepdaughter.

On the work front, Dia Mirza has filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film, Bheed in the pipeline. The actress also recently shot for Taapsee Pannu’s film Dhak Dhak. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The team recently shared a picture Khardung La: World’s Highest Motorable Pass.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.