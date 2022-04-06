Dia Mirza Spends Time in Nature with Husband Vaibhav Rekhi in Coorg; See Pics

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is a true blue nature lover. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress who is an avid social media user often shares her pictures adoring nature’s beauty. Following the suit, the former beauty queen took to Instagram and shared a couple of photographs as she captured some beautiful moments with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi in Coorg, Karnataka.

In the pictures, we see Dia dressed in a grey outfit with a hue of brown print at the bottom. The actress completed her look with brown footwear and accessorized it by adding a hat and a sling bag. Dia was seen posing with Vaibhav who looked dapper in a white t-shirt and trousers. Talking about spending time in nature, the actress noted in the captions, “What makes us happy? Nature. What makes us mindful? Nature. What heals us? Nature. Make time #ForNature every day. Because we are nature. Only when we move away from nature do we lose balance and ourselves."

Advertisement

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they loved Diya sharing her memorable moments in nature on social media. While one of the fans wrote, “Just loved your outfit, Sandal, bag, and the hat. You look like “you belong here", another said, “Beautiful couple 😍." Another social media user wrote, “I love how you always seek and sneak around nature 🏞️🌳💚💧."

Dia Mirza often shares glimpses from her life with her fans on social media. Last month, the former beauty queen shared a solo photo of her son Avyaan Azad Rekhi for the first time. Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child in May 2021. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted an adorable photo of their son. In the picture, Avyaan can be seen sitting on a couch beautifully looking upwards. His one hand is on his cheek as if he is giving a pose for the camera. The little one is lost in his thoughts as Dia captured the image. Dia captioned it as, “A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always, Thank you for being ours," followed by heart eye and Earth emoji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony in February 2021. She broke all the stereotypes by having a simple wedding carried by a female priest. Their first son, Avyaan was born prematurely in May 2021 through emergency caesarean delivery. However, they brought home the baby after a few weeks of keeping him in the Intensive Care Unit. Dia had shared the news of them becoming parents on her Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.