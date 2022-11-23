Did Actress Vaishnavi Gowda Secretly Get Married? What We Know

Kannada actress Vaishnavi Gowda had kept fans hooked on the TV show Agnisakshi with her energetic performance. Her lead role as Sannidhi made her popular all over the state of Karnataka. Her popularity soared yet again after her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Vaishnavi said that she was enjoying a lot of male attention and was being flooded with marriage proposals.

According to her, she received around 200 marriage proposals after Bigg Boss 8. While she did not talk about whether she has accepted any of the proposals, a recent photo that has gone viral has surprised her fans.

The photo suggests that she has gotten married, although there have been no reports of her marriage anywhere. The viral photo that just popped up on the internet shows her and a young man standing together with garlands around their necks while the table in front of them is laid with sweets and edibles, suited for festivities. Others are standing along with them, including the former Director General and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, who is now retired.

While the photo suggests that Vaishnavi has got married, it seems to have happened amid extreme secrecy as there were no announcements or statements made by the actress about the same. She has also not posted anything about her marriage on her social media handle. The authenticity of this photo is yet to be known.

While talking to host Kiccha Sudeep in the Bigg Boss house, Vaishnavi said that the man she marries must have a mustache and should be simple without any kind of pretence. After Agnisakshi, Vaishnavi appeared in a cameo appearance in the serial Lakshana. Some reports suggest that she is going to lead an upcoming TV show soon.

