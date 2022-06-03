Did Ajith Really Pay A Visit To Rajinikanth? Truth Behind Viral Picture

In recent times, Rajinikanth has met with numerous notable celebs from the Tamil film industry. His long-time acquaintance and professional competitor Kamal Haasan, as well as Vikram filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Mahendran, paid him a visit at his home, prior to the release of their film. Similarly, Sivakarthikeyan, along with director Cibi Chakravarthy, met the Thalaivar.

Now, a snapshot of Ajith and Rajini in the latter’s mansion has gone viral, and fans of both superstars celebrated the uncommon sight on social media. In the picture, which has gone viral, superstar Rajnikanth can be seen holding Ajith in his arms.

However, Suresh Chandra, Ajith’s manager, has put an end to this rumour by stating that the photo was manipulated by social media users and that no such meeting took place.

The picture is actually believed to be a merger of two photographs. In one of the two original pictures, Ajith is seen getting clicked with a fan, while Rajnikanth’s picture is reportedly from his meeting with Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Ajith is currently preparing for the second schedule of his next film AK 61, helmed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Attempts are being made to get the film to theatres for Diwali 2022.

The music and background score of the film is credited to Anirudh, who has been delivering back-to-back smash hits. Following AK61, Ajith will move on to AK62 helmed by Vignesh Shivan and backed by Lyca Productions, in the final quarter of this year.

Rajinikanth’s next film, Thalaivar 169, on the other hand, is anticipated to go on floors by July or August end. Sun Pictures is backing the film, which is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. According to reports, Nelson is currently working on pre-production, and an official announcement about the start of the shoot will be made soon. According to the current release schedule, Thalaivar 169 might hit theatres in April 2023.

