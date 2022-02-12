Did Alia Bhatt Just Call Reports of Her April Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor 'Hoax'?

The reports of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor planning to marry soon have been making headlines for a long time now. While fans are waiting for the day when the duo will tie the knot, Alia Bhatt also addressed the reports recently and called them ‘hoax’. In a recent interview, Gangubai Kathiawadi actor joked about her wedding rumours and mentioned that there’s been so much talk about the same that when she actually gets married, nobody will believe it.

“Whoever is circulating these rumours has become like the ‘boy who cried wolf.’ They’re crying at wolf so frequently that when I’m supposed to get married, everyone will think it’s a hoax, which will be perfect for me because no one will know," the actress called Film Companion.

Interestingly, this comes just a few days after Alia Bhatt talked about her marriage plans with Ranbir Kapoor and mentioned that she is already married to the Sanju actor in her head for a long time. “I’m already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I’ve been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he’s not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way," Alia said.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in April 2022. As reported by ETimes, the preparations for their big fat Indian wedding are already underway. “Those in the know believe that Ranbir-Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan because that’s where the two have vacationed the most and it’s a favourite destination for both," the report claimed.

Earlier, BollywoodLife.com claimed that Alia and Ranbir might marry in Mumbai only in the presence of their loved ones. “Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don’t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals," the source cited by the report claimed.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever in ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from this, Alia is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

