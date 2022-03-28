Alia Bhatt Not Happy With Limited Screen Time in RRR, Unfollows SS Rajamouli?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is at a high point in her career now. After delivering a power-packed performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress made her debut in the Telugu film industry with SS Rajamouli’s recent sensation RRR. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR had the biggest opening for an Indian film and broke the record set by Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

However, it is being said that Alia isn’t quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of RRR.

According to IANS, Alia Bhatt, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in the period drama has apparently deleted a few posts related to the film from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that the actress unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is no authentic evidence.

Folks also point out that Alia, who was spotted publicizing ‘RRR’ before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR’s promotional campaign, except for one big event.

It is true that Rajamouli failed to pen the best of characters for Alia Bhatt in ‘RRR’, if her stardom across Bollywood is to be considered. So, no wonder even the actress is upset. Anyway, it is too early to draw any conclusions.

Meanwhile, RRR has set the box office on fire! SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead has recorded a jaw-dropping box office collection of Rs 500 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS… ₹ 500 cr [and counting]… WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz… EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards… #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era."

News18.com’s review of the film reads, “The climax just takes it a notch above. It’s hard not to cheer when a key character avenges against the Britishers, it’s hard not to start tapping your feet when the two actors dance on Nacho Nacho. There is virtually no stopping Rajamouli’s incredible imagination."

