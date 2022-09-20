Did Amitabh Bachchan Just Buy the 31st floor of Mumbai's Parthenon Society? Here's What We Know

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Even at the age of 79, the actor has been churning out some praise-worthy content for the fans and critics to like. Whether it’s his majestic demeanour at the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) or his trailblazing performance in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, the actor is cherishing an eventful year full of exciting projects. However, this time the Sholay actor has made headlines for a whole different reason as he has purchased the 31st floor in Mumbai’s Parthenon society.

Located in the Four Bungalows area, the entire floor stretches to around 12000 sq feet. As per the official website of Raiaskaran, the developers of the Parthenon building, each apartment in the standalone tower has four bedrooms and an independent puja/study room. The large balcony, which spans the entire length of the apartment, offers soothing views of the Arabian Sea.

However, putting all the speculations to rest about Amitabh Bachchan shifting to this new abode, a source told ETimes, “It has been bought for investment." The Bollywood Superstar is already a proud owner of two different houses Pratiksha and Jalsa which are both located in Juhu. While he used to reside in the former with his parents, Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, the latter has been his current residence for many years.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The movie also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is running successfully in theatres. Senior Bachchan is looking forward to a Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye that would feature an assorted star cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang. It would tell a heartwarming story about life, family and relationships. The film is scheduled to be released on October 7. The Pink actor also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai under his kitty in which he would star opposite Boman Irani, Anupam Kher. Pareneeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. It is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

