Did Anushka Sharma Lend Her Green Chanderi Saree to Faf du Plessis' Wife for Glenn Maxwell’s Wedding?

A couple of days back, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli lit up our timelines with their gorgeous photos from cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s wedding. Several other cricketers along with their family members had joined the celebrations as well and shared their photos on social media. Among those pictures, was South African cricketer Faf du Plessis’ wife’s photo that had caught everyone’s eyes.

The cricketer’s wife Imari had opted for a green saree for the wedding and fans pointed out that the saree looked similar to the one Anushka had worn back in 2018 for an event. Take a look at the photos Imari shared:

Advertisement

Fans took to the comment section to point out that Anushka might have lent the saree to her as she was also present at the wedding. One user wrote, “From where you get this saree it’s anushka." Another replied, “yeah Anushka was also there.. so it’s her saree definitely 😍" However, some pointed out that she might have bought the same saree.

Nevertheless, fans were impressed with her traditional look and praised her in the comment section.

Anushka had taken to her Instagram account to share a set of pictures from wedding festivities that the couple attended in a bubble (a bio-secure bubble - a hosting arrangement for events taking place amid the pandemic). The photographs see the star couple dressed in their festive best. While Anushka looked adorable in a pink ensemble, Virat slipped into a crisp kurta-pajama set.

Advertisement

Anushka added the hashtag #BubbleLife and she captioned it: “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Titled Chakda Xpress, the film marks Anushka’s return to cinemas after a break of three years. Jhulan Goswami is the former captain of India’s women’s cricket team. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.