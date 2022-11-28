Did Aryan Khan Ignore Ananya Panday in Public Yet Again? Watch Viral Video

It is no secret that star kids have an elite group of their own. One such group includes Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. However, lately, Aryan Khan who has been childhood friends with Ananya seems distant post-Ananya’s stint on Koffee with Karan. On Saturday, Aryan and Ananya were spotted at a party in Juhu. In the video from the bash, Aryan can be seen seemingly avoiding Ananya Panday.

While the Liger star tried to approach him, he seemed to dodge her. Without creating much of a fuss, the actress steps out of the venue. Although she was in a haste, she did wait and smiled at the paparazzi in her car.

Advertisement

The video was uploaded by a paparazzi account with the caption, “Aryan along with Ananya Panday snapped together after a party in Juhu.” An Instagram user commented on the post, “Caption should be: Aryan ignored Ananya again.”

It is not the first time that Aryan avoided engaging with Ananya in public. The star kid apparently ignored the actress during the special screening of Madhuri Dixit’s film Maja Ma, recently.

For the party, Aryan opted for a black t-shirt and ripped jeans. To complete his look, he went for a denim jacket. Ananya, on the other hand, went for a white tank top which she styled with ripped denim jeans and a blue cap.

Advertisement

On the work front, unlike his father, Aryan does not want to be an actor. He wants to work behind the camera and is currently swamped with his first project as a writer and director.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Liger is working on a film helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film will also star Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Moreover, she has the second instalment of Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here