Did Chiranjeevi Spend Rs 30 Cr On His Visakhapatnam House? What We Know

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is pumped up for the release of his upcoming action comedy Waltair Veerayya. The 67-year-old recently attended the pre-release event of the K. S. Ravindra directorial, accompanied by other members of the film unit. The actor had an interesting interaction with the frenzied crowd at the event, held in Vishakapatnam’s Andhra University College of Engineering ground who were excited beyond measure to meet their favourite star. While addressing his fans, Chiranjeevi revealed that he has bought a brand new property in Vizag for constructing a vacation home, worth Rs 30 crores.

Chiranjeevi shared, “I recently bought some property on Bheemili road. I will construct a vacation home." The Godfather actor further opened up on how he always wanted to settle in Visakhapatnam because of the peace-loving people who reside in the area. Chiranjeevi further spoke on how becoming a resident of Visakhapatnam and buying a house in the location was always his heart’s desire.

The actor added that he loved how people visit the beautiful Ramakrishna Beach in the city and enjoy it with their families. The Tollywood star hinted that his residential area will be constructed the following year. According to reports, Chiranjeevi’s home would be sea-facing having distant vistas of the seashore. The actor is said to have spent approximately 30 crore on the Visakhapatnam house and will soon make the place his permanent home.

In Waltair Veerayya’s pre-release event, Chiranjeevi looked like his handsome self, dressed in a casual black T-shirt and brown trousers. His co-star Ravi Teja, who will be playing his on-screen brother in the film also sported an all-black ensemble. Chiranjeevi also spoke on Waltair Veerayya’s female lead Shruti Hassan. Lauding the actress for her excellent performance, the Acharya actor disclosed that Shruti was unable to attend the event because she was unwell.

Waltair Veerayya is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The cast also included Urvashi Rautela, Rajendra Prasad, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Bobby, and Saptagiri in crucial roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 13.

