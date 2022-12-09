Did Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria Spend Around 20 Crores On Their Wedding?

Bollywood weddings have always made headlines, with all the frenzy around them. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, the year 2022 was full of adorable couples tying the knot. This time Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria ruled our hearts with their dreamy wedding. The couple got married on December 4. Now, the pictures and videos from their ceremony are going viral on the Internet. Hansika, who fell in love with Mumbai-based businessman Sohail, held their lavish wedding at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace.

Take a look at their wedding rituals. Hansika posted pictures from their ceremony with Sohail. While posting these pictures, she wrote: “Now&forever 4.12.2022."

Another news that’s making rounds on social media, is the budget of their wedding. According to some unknown reports, the couple has spent up to 20 crores on their wedding. Netizens and her fans are wondering whether Hansika spent so much money or not. On the other hand, the actress is being trolled, because this is Sohael’s second marriage. Many people trolled her, saying she ruined the girl’s life and married someone’s husband. But Sohail divorced her first wife, before marrying Hansika.

Apart from the three-day event, Hansika and Sohael decided to dedicate their wedding to a worthy cause. For their wedding, they collaborated with the Robin Hood Army. To reduce food waste at weddings, the organisation invited people from all walks of life to participate in the wedding, where they received excess food and eventually became part of the extended guest list.

