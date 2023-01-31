The teaser of Hansika Motwani’s upcoming wedding show, Love Shaadi Drama, is finally out. On Monday, January 30, the actress unveiled the 45 seconds teaser, which is receiving a good response from the masses. The Disney+ Hotstar show’s teaser gives viewers a glimpse of all the behind-the-scenes work and private conversations that went into creating Hansika’s private but incredibly beautiful wedding.

Hansika’s wedding seemed to be very emotional. Before the big day, Hansika is seen pondering, thinking alone, and occasionally breaking down in tears. The video opened with delightful snippets from her pre-wedding and wedding rituals, including the setup shots for her pre-wedding celebrations. Additionally, we can view unnoticed peeks of her pre-marriage dates with the guy of her dreams.

In addition to the visuals, Hansika is heard saying, “True love, dream shaadi, everything was perfect. Nothing could go wrong, or could it!" As the scene changes, we can see Hansika’s various mood swings and her saying, “It was very tough for me! You always told me don’t look at anyone’s past!" seemingly hinting at Sohael’s past. For the unversed, Sohael was married to Rinky, a friend of Hansika. At the time of Hansika’s wedding several fans from Sohael’s first wedding emerged, showing the actress attending the bash.

Meanwhile, in the teaser, Hansika was then comforted by her mother, Mona Motwani, who urged her to “relax". She then responded to her mother saying, “This is not a good feeling!" Along with sharing the teaser, she penned a caption that read, “Lots of love, lots of happiness and a bit of drama".

Several social media users also sent their best wishes to Hansika and lauded the teaser. One of the users wrote, “It’s going to be a superhit." Another user wrote, “So sweet and those tears means a lot and only woman understand that." One more user wrote, “Love it. Can’t wait to watch it."

Watch the teaser below:

Hansika Motwani married Sohael Khaturiya, in a royal wedding ceremony on December 4 last year which took place at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The actress also posted a number of images from her dreamy wedding on Instagram. In the pictures, the duo look absolutely beautiful dressed as bride and groom. Hansika wore a ravishing red bridal lehenga, while Sohael looked suave in an ivory sherwani. The week-long wedding ceremonies were nicely put in a series of pictures by the actress on her social media profile.

The upcoming reality show Love Shaadi Drama will release on February 10.

