Did Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Relationships Lead To His Divorce From Sussanne Khan?

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, has charmed his way into the hearts of many movie buffs. From playing the role of a chocolate boy in Mujhse Dosti Karoge to acing the character of a rebel with a cause in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has indeed come a long way. The actor, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today, January 10, has often grabbed headlines because of his personal life. On his birthday today, let’s learn about some lesser-known facts about the Krrish actor’s much-talked-about love life and his highly public divorce from ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The 49-year-old actor became a hot topic of discussion after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut called him a “silly ex" in an interview. The Krrish 3 co-stars were rumoured to be dating during the shooting of the film. All did not go well between them, with the War actor lodging a legal complaint against Kangana. The Queen actress alleged that Hrithik had promised to marry her after divorcing Sussanne.

Besides Kangana, Hrithik was also rumoured to be dating Mexican model and actress Barbara Mori. The pair met while shooting for their 2010 film Kites. Although the movie failed to impress the audience, Hrithik and Barbara’s off-screen chemistry set gossip mills buzzing with speculations of their alleged love affair. The Bang Bang actor was even reported to have gifted the Mexican actress a costly vanity van, worth Rs 2 crores.

If reports are to be believed, when the news reached Sussanne’s ears, she was shocked and disturbed. As a result, she decided to shift with her parents back then. However, Hrithik always called Barbara his close friend and dismissed all the rumours surrounding his relationship with his Kites co-star. The actor’s father, Rakesh Roshan, even stated that Sussanne had left the house because of renovation work.

As per reports, Hrithik and Barbara’s closeness affected Sussanne and the then-couple decided to end their marriage. The celebrity couple parted ways on December 13, 2013, just a week before their 13th wedding anniversary. The duo then released an official statement where they declared to live separately. On November 1, 2014, almost a year later, their divorce was finalised. They decided to co-parent their sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is once again shelling out some hot gossip to the paparazzi about his current relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad. The duo never fails to dish out major couple goals, as they are seen dropping mushy pictures on social media. The B-town couple is often spotted having lavish lunch and dinner dates together, even embarking on exotic vacations with each other.

If reports are to be believed, Hrithik is ready to enter a new phase in his life. According to Bollywood Life, the Dhoom 2 actor is hoping to tie the knot with his girlfriend by the end of this year. Hrithik’s family has also claimed that Saba is the “perfect choice" for the actor. The power couple might break their wedding announcement sometime this year.

