Did Jr NTR Charge Over Rs 3 Crore For This Licious Ad? What We Know

Since the release of RRR, Jr NTR has received international acclaim, which made him a pan-India star. His fan base has grown, especially among women, who are smitten by his portrayal of Komaram Bheem in the film. The actor is set to steal hearts once again with his upcoming films and other projects that are currently in production. Recently, his fans were thrilled to see him announcing a collaboration with the brand Licious, a homegrown meat e-commerce platform. He is the new face of the brand.

If you are thinking that’s what the buzz is about, you are wrong. There are reports that suggest Jr NTR took Rs. 3.50 crore for doing this ad. But the official information in this regard is yet to be known.

Earlier, Licious created massive suspense and posted a 7-second video, teasing Jr NTR as the brand’s next face. The video showed the actor’s back and the caption of the video read, “A blockbuster entry incoming. Are you ready?"

Soon the actor will start filming for Koratala Siva’s NTR30. The producers have enlisted music composer Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for the untitled drama, which is currently in pre-production.

The music director has even begun discussions with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The makers have shared a sneak peek of one of the discussions on Twitter, writing: “The NTR30 music begins. KoratalaSiva and Anirudh are discussing the release of a blockbuster album."

After creating waves in India, Jr NTR-starrer RRR is now making history in Japan. The film, which was released in Japan on October 21, is now the fastest Indian film to reach the JPY 300 million mark. According to Indian Express, the record was set when RRR earned JPY 305 million (approximately Rs 17.9 crore) in just 34 days. In addition, SS Rajamouli’s directorial has become the country’s second-highest-grossing Indian film, with JPY 400 million (approximately Rs 22 crore), trailing only Rajinikanth’s Muthu.

