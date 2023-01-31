Mohanlal and filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery of Jallikattu fame have collaborated for the high-budget Malayalam drama Malaikottai Vaaliban. A significant part of the movie was shot in Rajasthan, where Mohanlal recently began filming. Earlier, it was reported that Kamal Haasan and Rishab Shetty would play extended cameos in the film as Mohanlal wanted actors from different regional industries. However, recent reports suggest that both Kamal Haasan and Rishab Shetty have turned down the offer and they are not a part of Malaikottai Vaaliban.

If reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan has said that he wishes to concentrate only on Indian 2 for the time being. The film has been stuck for quite some time and got delayed after an on-set mishap coupled with budget issues. Hence, Kamal Haasan does not want to compromise with the filming of Indian 2 any longer.

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty, who reached out to a national audience with last year’s Kantara, reportedly wants to be a part of only Kannada films for now. Following the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishab had excused himself from other prior acting commitments, including Bachelor Party, which is being produced by his close pal Rakshit Shetty, as the former is looking at making a follow-up film for Hombale Films.

Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan worked together in Unnaipol Oruvan, which was a remake of the Hindi film A Wednesday, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.

Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Katha Nandi, and Danish Sait will all play significant roles in Malaikottai Vaaliban. The producers intend to release the official cast and crew list soon.

