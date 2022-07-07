Did Karan Johar Just Confirm That Sara and Kartik Were Dating After Koffee With Karan 6?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan never confirmed their relationship in public but several reports in the past claimed that the two stars were dating each other for a long time. Years after, Karan Johar seems to have confirmed the same. In a recent interview, Karan Johar talked about how his Koffee couch manifested a lot of relationships including those of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Ranbir Kapoor among others. Talking about the same, Karan revealed how Sara and Kartik also dated after the former confessed having a crush on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor during Koffee With Karan 6.

“I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!" the filmmaker told India Today.

For the unversed, Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be dating each other when they started filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways. Earlier this year, Sara also talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success and said, “Congratulations to everybody that is doing well. The industry needs it and may everybody’s films do well. May the audience shower all of us with love." However, when the reporter asked her if she misses Kartik, she said ‘thank you’ and wrapped up the interaction.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his pipeline.

