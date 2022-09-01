Did KGF Star Yash Donate Rs 50 Cr For The Construction of Ram Mandir?

Kannada star Yash has often been in the news since his new-found pan-India stardom after he appeared in Prashanth Neel’s KGF films. From trivia about the making of the films to his vacations with his wife and his encounters with his fans, Yash has constantly been making headlines.

However, social media is often full of many unconfirmed reports, many of which are later proved to be fake. Hence, when a social media post recently got viral that claimed that Yash had visited Ayodhya and pledged to donate Rs 50 crore towards the construction of the Ram mandir, it raised quite a few eyebrows.

The post initially got viral on Facebook where a photo of Yash, donning a saffron shawl and tilak on his head is captioned, “South superstar actor Yash Kumar visited Ramlala in Ram Mandir and announced to give 50 crore rupees for construction of Ram temple".

While many reshared the post, believing it to be true, fact-checkers have however debunked the authenticity of the post, after doing some background search. The photo was found out to be not from an Ayodhya trip but during the actor’s visit to Tirupati in April, ahead of the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Neither has Yash himself made any official statement regarding any kind of donation. Hence, the information in viral posts can safely be debunked as fake news.

Talking about Yash’s work front, there have recently been rumours that Yash will make a fleeting cameo in Prabhas’ highly anticipated action movie Salaar. According to insiders, director Prashant Neel is planning to have ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash make a cameo appearance with Prabhas in the movie Salaar. If the rumours are true, it will be one of the largest South Indian collaborations.

