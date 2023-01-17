Did Kiara Advani Just Reveal Her, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Date? Actress Finally Reacts To Rumours

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While several media reports claim that the Shershaah stars will tie the knot on February 6, there is no official announcement so far. Amid all this, Kiara was snapped on Tuesday night as she attended the screening of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu.

In a video that surfaced online, Kiara was seen posing for the shutterbugs as she arrived for the screening. She sported an all-white outfit and looked absolutely gorgeous. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. While Kiara was posing, paps started shouting ‘February 6’ to which the actress could not stop blushing. She even smiled when one of the paparazzi further shouted, ‘hum bahut excited hai (we are very excited)’. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was also asked about his rumoured wedding when he shared a cryptic response and told GOODTiMES, “Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?"

For the unversed, several media reports claim that Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the two actors stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. However, when News18 Showsha asked the Shershaah stars’ respective teams about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

Talking about Mission Majnu, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). Besides Sidharth, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here