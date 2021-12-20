Did Mushtaq Sheikh Confirm Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's Romance With This Post?

Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh has seemingly hinted that Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are dating with his latest Instagram post. Sussanne had taken to her Instagram handle to wish Goni in a heart-warming post. “You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across," she wrote.

Their common friend Mushtaq also shared a video while wishing Goni and hinted in the post that Sussanne had hosted the party for the birthday boy.

While captioning the video, Mushtaq shared that Sussanne left no stone unturned to celebrate her rumored boyfriend’s birthday and they all made some unforgettable moments together.

The video had moments from the cake cutting ceremony and showed Sussanne lovingly wrapping her arms around Goni for a photo together. Shewas also spotted feeding him cake at one point. TV personalities including Ekta Kapoor, Aly Goni and her actor girlfriend JasminBhasin, Anushlka Ranjan among others attended Goni’s birthday bash.

The recent post has left netizens thinking if Sussanne hosted the birthday bash for her rumored boyfriend and if they have made their relationship official while getting closer than before.

Earlier, the rumored couple had given hints on their relationship when Sussanne shared pictures from her Goa vacation and Goni was also spotted leaving the Mumbai airport. Joining the dots, social media users had concluded that they both must have gone for a vacation together.

The couple was also papped together earlier in November at their friend Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal’s wedding.

Goni, in a chat with ETimes had revealed that he and Sussanne met at a common friend’s house and now they hang out together along with their other friends. We “hit it off instantly", Goni had said.

