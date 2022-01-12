Did Myna Nandhini Buy a New House? Here’s the Truth

Tamil TV actress Myna Nandhini, who gained popularity from the serial Saravanan Meenatchi on Vijay TV, is currently in the news for a recent video on YouTube. The actress, who served as the judge of the show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru for a long time, regularly makes videos for her YouTube channel Myna Wings. In her video she keeps her fans updated about her daily life. From sharing travel vlogs to sharing 2021 recap, she makes it all with her husband Yogeshwaran.

Recently, Nandhini Shared a YouTube video titled Myna Yogesh Home Tour, where she gave a home tour of her house where she has recently shifted. Apparently, after watching the video many fans thought that their favourite actress had bought a new house.

Nandhini recently posted a video on her YouTube channel which gained a lot of views. This resulted in fans congratulating her for the new house. However, the actress clarified that she did not purchase this home but it is currently rented by her and her husband, Yogeshwaran.

Myna Nandhini and Yogeshwaran, one of the most loved celebrity couples, got married in 2018. In 2020, they made a public announcement about the pregnancy and shared glimpses of the baby shower function on social media.

On the work front, Myna Nandhini will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram. She joined the shooting of the film recently and will be seen in a pivotal role alongside actresses, Maheshwari and Shivani Narayana. Recently, the actress confirmed that she will be playing the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram.

