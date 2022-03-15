Did Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Secretly Get Married? New Viral Video Sparks Wedding Rumours

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been together for a while now. Like any other couple in the industry, they’ve also been subjected to questions and rumours about their wedding. However, a new video that has surfaced online seems to hint that the female superstar has already tied the knot with the ace director. A video from Nayanthara and Vignesh’s video visiting Kaligammbal Temple has now gone viral after fans spotted the actress was sporting sindoor on her forehead.

The Bigil star was seen wearing a greyish blue salwar-kameez for the temple visit while Vignesh opted for a T-shirt, a jacket and a pair of pants. A video that has been doing the rounds on social media shows Vignesh being protective of Nayanthara as they make their way through the temple amid a fan frenzy. Several fans spotted sindoor instantly and began wondering if the couple has tied the knot already.

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for over seven years now. While they’ve kept their relationship away from the spotlight, they’ve been seen showing each other support on social media platforms. Last year, the couple subtly announced their engagement by sharing a picture in which the couple’s faces were not seen but Nayanthara had her hand placed on Vignesh’s chest while showing her unique engagement ring.

In an interview with Divya Dharshini that aired on Vijay TV last year, Nayanthara said, “It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven’t decided on our wedding yet."

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh are collaborating on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is set to release next month.

