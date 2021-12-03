Nayanthara Replaced Samantha Akkineni In Director Ashwin Saravanan's Connect?

South superstar Samantha Akkineni, who was on a vacation recently after her separation from Naga Chaitanya, is now signing back-to-back films. And while the actor has several films lined up, she is making headlines these days for her special appearance in the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The makers of the film have roped her for an item song. The shooting for the same is underway in Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city.

However, amid all this, there are reports that she has been replaced by another big actress, Nayanthara, from the south in a film. We are talking about a film Samantha was supposed to work on with Maya and Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha had signed the film long, but then the country went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the project kept getting delayed.

As soon as things normalised, both Samantha and Ashwin started focussing on their respective projects and did not pay much attention to the venture they were planning together.

And now reports say that Ashwin has replaced Samantha with lady superstar Nayanthara in his next titled ‘Connect’. The makers released the first look of Nayanthara from ‘Connect’ a few weeks ago. But sources familiar with the development said that Connect is different from the project Ashwina and Samantha were planning to work on.

In the film by Rowdy Pictures, Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher will be seen playing important roles. This is actor Anupam Kher’s 555th film, which is said to be a supernatural horror thriller.

As far as Samantha is concerned, apart from Pushpa’s item number, she has Telugu film ‘Shaakuntalam’ and Tamil film ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’.

