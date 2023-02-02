Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film was set for a wide release in multiple languages on February 17. However, there’s a change in the plan. Shaakuntalam will no longer be released on the scheduled date. The period drama was supposed to be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. However, following Pathaan’s unprecedented success, there appears to be some last-minute hiccup with the Hindi release.

On February 1, reports circulated that Shaakuntalam’s release had been postponed. Sources close to the team confirmed the news, adding that the team was experiencing difficulties with Shaakuntalam’s Hindi release, which prompted them to postpone the film. Pathaan, which hit the theatres on January 25, is doing well in the North belt. As a result, Shaakuntalam did not receive the desired number of screens. This was one of the reasons why Kartik Aaryan’s Shezada, which was set to be released on February 10, was pushed back.

Advertisement

According to reports, Shaakuntalam is expected to be released in March now. The filmmakers are expected to make an official announcement about the film’s release date soon.

Recently, Sri Venkateswara Creations shared some of the HD stills from the song Rushivanamlona and wrote, “Shakuntala and Dushyant are making their way into your hearts. Here are a few HD stills from Rushivanamlona’s song.!"

Gunasekhar wrote and directed the historical film Shaakuntalam. Shakuntala, a play by Kalidasa, is the inspiration for the film. While Samantha plays the title character, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta of the Puru dynasty. Supporting cast members include Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Madhoo, Gautami, Ananya Nagalla, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Advertisement

Allu Arha, the daughter of Allu Arjun and Sneha, will play Prince Bharata in the film. The trailer for Shaakuntalam was recently released by the film’s producers. The advertisement drew everyone’s attention and piqued their interest.

Read all the Latest Movies News here