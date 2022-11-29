Did Prabhas Propose To Kriti Sanon On Sets of Adipurush?

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are said to be the new love birds in B-Town if the latest reports are to be believed. As per Bollywood Life, the rumoured couple is very fond of each other and is taking it slow. Another report now suggests that the Baahubali actor has proposed to the actress during the shoot of their film Adipurush. Film Critic Umair Sandhu on Monday revealed that the couple was going to take the next step in their relationship very soon.

“Officially Confirmed! Prabhas proposed to Kriti Sanon during the shoot of Adipursh! They are in a relationship now!!! Engagement on the way very soon," Umair Sandhu tweeted.

Recently, Varun Dhawan also hinted at the same, stating that Kriti is in someone’s heart and the person is currently busy filming with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming project. Both Varun and Kriti recently appeared in one of the episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote Bhediya. The video has gone viral on social media, where Karan Johar can be seen asking Varun why he has not taken Kriti’s name in the list of eligible single women in Bollywood.

Varun responded by saying, “Kriti Ka naam isliye nhi tha kyuki Kriti ka naam, Kisi ke dil mai hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai mai nhi hai, voh iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika ke saath (I didn’t take Kriti’s name because her name is already in someone else’s heart. The person isn’t currently in Mumbai. He is busy shooting with Deepika)." It seems Varun is hinting at Prabhas, who will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Project K.

Kriti and Prabhas will be seen together in Adipurush, along with Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The film is helmed by Om Raut. It is gearing up for its release in theatres on June 16, next year. Kriti also has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her kitty.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has Salaar and Project K in the pipeline.

