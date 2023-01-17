Did Prajakta Mali Have a Cameo With Shah Rukh Khan in This 2004 Film?

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali has become a popular star owing to her sharp features, distinctive style and flawless performances in films like Chandramukhi, Raanbaazaar and others. The diva has also performed some cameos worth remembering. She recently reminisced about a cameo she performed alongside none other than the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. She had a cameo in Swades, We the People. The Luckdown actress wrote in the caption, “Today someone sent me this pic. Guess who she is with King Khan Shah Rukh…?? #swades #filmydiary #proudmoment #pleasure #marathiactors #grateful

Despite being just a walk-through shot, it was a big moment for Prajjakta, who will cherish it all her life. A fan wished the Pandu actress was given some dialogue with King Khan. Another wrote that Swades is one of his favourite films but they have not noticed her cameo so keenly. But now, they will definitely watch this film to see her role. A third user also remembered checking on Wikipedia a cameo role performed by Prajjakta in the film Gandhi: My Father. He asked her to confirm the same. Prajjakta replied in affirmative to the user. Gandhi: My Father is based on the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi.

In addition to this post, Prajjakta also dominated the headlines for her nomination under the favourite villain category in the show Maharashtracha Favourite Kon. In this annual award show, the best artists from the Marathi industry with a maximum number of votes are felicitated. Prajjakta was nominated for her film Pandu written and directed by Viju Mane in which she enacted the role of Karuntai Pathare. This film narrates the story of Pandu and Mhadu, two small-time comedians who are offered the jobs of police officials by a powerful politician Babasaheb Pathare.

Apart from this nomination, Prajjakta is also all pumped up for her upcoming film Respect directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

