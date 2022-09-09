Did Pranika Dhakshu Finally Make Her Relationship With Navaneeth Rajan Official?

Actress Pranika Dhakshu has proven her mettle as an actor with TV shows such as Paavam Ganesan and Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal 2. She has also starred in films, including Ini Oru Kadhal Seivom and Vadacheri. Pranika is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal life with fans on Instagram.

Of late, she has been sharing pictures and videos with her rumoured boyfriend, Navaneeth Rajan, on Instagram. It seems like the Tamil actress has finally made her relationship with Navaneeth official. A few days back, Pranika shared an adorable photograph with Navaneeth and also penned a heartfelt note for him.

In the picture, the couple was all smiles as they posed for the lens. In the caption of her post, Pranika wrote – “Just everything about you. I love you…Mean a lot to me kuttu I’ll never let you go because I know my life won’t be complete if you are not in it need you ever and ever."

Check out Pranika Dhakshu's Instagram post below:

Apart from the aforementioned post, Pranika Dhakshu shared an Instagram Reel with Navaneeth Rajan some time back. She attached the popular romantic song Kalalo Kooda from the film Liger to her reel. In the video, the love birds were seen gazing into each other’s eyes. Soon, netizens showered the couple with immense love in the comments section of the Instagram reel.

Besides her relationship with Navaneeth, Pranika Dhakshu also remains in the limelight because of the daily soap Meenakshi Ponnunga. Meenakshi Ponnunga narrates the story of Meenakshi, who is abandoned by her husband. She endures every hardship to raise three of their children. Shakthi, one of her daughters, decides to become an IAS officer. Pranika essays the role of Meenakshi’s third daughter in this television show. Apart from Pranika, Meenakshi Ponnunga stars Gayathri Yuvaraj and Mokshitha Pai in the lead roles.

