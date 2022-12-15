Did Raj Kapoor Have An Extra-Marital Affair With Vyjayanthimala?

December 14 marked the 98th birth anniversary of Bollywood star Raj Kapoor. The actor was born on December 14, 1924, in Kapoor Haveli. He was one of the most prestigious actors of his time. Even though the actor is no longer with us, he is still loved by people across the world. Raj Kapoor made his strong foothold as a romantic hero in Hindi films. He acted in several films and made people fall in love with his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars. But his chemistry with actress Vyjayanthimala was among the most loved. There were even rumours that the duo were seeing each other.

Raj Kapoor, at that time, was already married to Krishna Malhotra when the rumours of the actor dating his Vyjayanthimala started doing rounds. As per the reports, Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman of Indian Cinema, and the popular Indian actress Vyjayanthimala were madly in love with each other. Raj and Vyjayanthimala worked together on two films in total, Nazrana (1961) and Sangam (1964).

Their love affair became the talk of the town and hence Krishna got furious and left the house to stay in a hotel. It is said that the actress stayed in the hotel for a long time and agreed to come back home on the condition that the actor will not collaborate with Vyjayanthimala for future projects.

Thereafter, Vyjayanthimala fell in love with a doctor and the duo tied the knot. The actress then left her acting career and moved to Chennai.

Some of the superhit films Raj Kapoor include Mera Naam Joker, Shree 420, Awaara, Sangam, Teesri Kasam, Barsaat, Anari, Andaz, Aag, and Chori Chori. On the other hand, Vyjayanthimala is known for films like Madhumati, Sangam, Gunga Jumna, Devdas, Naya Daur, Jewel Thief, Sadhna, New Delhi, Amrapali, and Leader.

