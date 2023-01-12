Did Rakhi Sawant Just Claim That Her Husband Adil Cheated on Her? She Says ‘Don’t Want To Reveal…’

Rakhi Sawant is known for not holding her words back when it comes to expressing her opinions. The actress’ ‘bindaas’ attitude makes her a favourite among her fans, and she keeps her followers updated on her personal and professional front. Having said that, Rakhi Sawant took the internet by storm yesterday, when she shared pictures of her court marriage with beau Adil Khan Durrani. Now, the actress seems to have allegedly claimed that her hubby has cheated on her.

Previously, Rakhi claimed that she and Adil Khan Durrani became man and wife 7 months ago. When asked about the reason to hide her marriage, the actress told ETimes, “I don’t know why he’s hiding our marriage. I told him this morning that this further and not far; it’s time I declare our marriage. Is he scared of his parents? Or is he doing this because he has married a Hindu girl?"

Dwelling on her current equation with Adil, she says, “We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don’t want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened."

When asked, where has she seen those things? On Adil’s phone or in person? “I have seen them on Adil’s phone. It’s now on my phone too. I saw it in person as well." Is she hinting that Adil cheated on her? “I am not saying anything more than this at present now," Rakhi signed off.

On being asked if these shaadi and break-up episodes are happening too much in her life, she says, “Toh main kya karun?" People might stop believing her completely. She shoots back, “I don’t care if that happens. And I am giving you a lot of proof this time. Instead of doubting me, why doesn’t the media get up from their chairs and go and check in court if Adil and I got married or not? How difficult is that?".

Yesterday, pics and videos of her marriage with Adil went viral on social media.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh. The two entered Bigg Boss 15 house together but parted ways soon after the show’s grand finale. Later in February 2022, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh and shared a statement claiming ‘a lot happened’ after Salman Khan’s reality show.

