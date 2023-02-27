The film buffs are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the Hera Pheri and here is yet another update. For the first time perhaps Sanjay Dutt is going to be part of this blockbuster comic-drama franchise. Recently, fans of Akshay Kumar expressed their outrage on social media after reports claimed that Khiladi Kumar, who played the lead role of Raju, won’t be a part of Hera Pheri 3.

We all know that Sanjay Dutt has carved a niche in villainous characters in recent years from Kancha Cheena in Agneepath to Adheera in KGF 2. According to reports Sanjay Dutt is said to be playing the antagonist in Hera Pheri 3. Sanjay Dutt will play a blind person in the movie and his personality has a twist, according to reports though no official confirmation is out yet. We’ll have to wait and see what tricks Sanjay Dutt pulls on Shyam, Raju, and Baburao

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he will play a villain again in future projects.

Sanju Baba mesmerised the audiences and earned critical acclaim for his role of Adheera, the main antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. He now has back-to-back projects in the pipeline including Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, followed by a multi-lingual KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja.

In a recent interview with ETimes, when asked about his thoughts on playing villainous characters in films, Sanjay Dutt said, “These roles are completely different from each other. The characters are written to suit the story. Just because I have played a villain in a certain way in one film doesn’t mean I will play it the same way in the other. It’s my job as an actor to make each role different. Whether I play the hero or the anti-hero, I should do justice to my character. After 40 years in the industry, I am still hungry for good work and interesting roles."

He ended his conversation by discussing the evolution of villains in Hindi cinema, mentioning Mogambo and Gabbar as iconic pop-culture figures. He also stated that the anti-heroes will return to bigger and better avatars despite the lack of villains in recent films.

