Did Sharvari Wagh Just Confirm Her Film Alongside Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid? Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh stepped into Bollywood with the sequel of Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starrer much-loved film Bunty Aur Babli. While the film received an average response, Sharavari received lots of praise for her performance in the film. Talking about the actress receiving new opportunities, as per the latest report in Mid-Day the actress has been offered a historical drama alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut.

The 25-year-old actress spoke to the morning daily about her post-debut success. She said, “Getting meetings is easier post the film. I come from a place where I have seen a long line of auditions. So, I perceive competition and opportunities differently. It was a little unfortunate in terms of the (box-office) numbers, but I received appreciation for my work."

Advertisement

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Sharvari revealed has been signed on for Siddharth P Malhotra’s directorial venture - a big-ticket project in Maharaja. The film will also mark Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s Bollywood debut. But, Sharvari is not confirming or denying the film.

When asked about confirmation on the film, the actress told Mid-Day, “I have a film with Yash Raj that will hopefully release this year."

While confessing her love for historical drama, Sharvari said, “History intrigues me. I want to do movies that blend mythology and history. Women were portrayed as warriors, and (their characters) had a good blend of charisma and elegance. Stories matter the most to me; I want to do author-backed roles."

Sharvari is an avid social media user, and she often leaves her fans gushing over her glamourous pictures and videos on Instagram.

Advertisement

Earlier in February, Sharvari Wagh shared vibrant bikini pictures of herself. The 25-year-old actress shared a series of photos of herself from her photoshoot. In the breathtaking images, the actress can be seen wearing a pastel yellow and salmon pink beach cover-up over a bikini. Sharvari styled her hair in soft curls and sported a dewy make-up look for the photoshoot. With a golden sunset in the background, Sharvari posed for the camera with the wind blowing in her hair.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress added in the caption, “The only BS I don’t mind are bikinis and sunsets."

Advertisement

Talking about her love life, Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.