Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Sign A Three-film Deal with Karan Johar? Here's What We Know

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly inked a three-movie deal with mentor Karan Johar’s production house.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 21:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the news ever since they tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple, last night, also hosted a star-studded party for their industry friends. In the middle of this, it is reported that Sidharth and Kiara have signed three films together.

According to a report by Mid-day, the newlyweds have signed a couple of films with Karan Johar. The filmmaker is planning musical, romantic, and comedy projects starring this power couple, similar to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's popular Dulhania series. The duo has already signed a contract for the rom-com “Adal Badal," which is reportedly backed by Sunil Kheterpal.

This is not the first time Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be working together with Karan Johar on a project. The couple won a million hearts with their electrifying chemistry in Karan Johar’s Shershaah. The film was produced by KJo’s Dharma Productions.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a close-knit ceremony. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta were among the few who attended the ceremony. The couple also shared a joint post on social media after tying the nuptial knot. The caption wrote, “’Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead”. Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar posted a string of pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on his Instagram account. In the photos, Karan was all smiles as he posed with his friends. He also shared a group photo with Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor. Take a look at the pictures below:

The couple also held a reception for their friends and celebs at St Regis Hotel, Mumbai. The function was attended by Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday and many others.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

first published: February 13, 2023, 21:02 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 21:03 IST
